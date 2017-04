Remington 700 LTR short action HS stock



For sale: used Remington 700 short action LTR take off stock by HS Precision. This will work for barrel contours up to a Remington varmint/Sendero. It has the aluminum bedding block in it and dual front sling studs. There is a small spot that has been filed for a side bolt release and there is one very small chip in it. Otherwise it's in great condition. $265 shipped usps priority mail. NO trades...

ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ!



