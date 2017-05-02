     close
Remington 700 LH CDL Stock
Unread 02-05-2017, 08:16 AM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Posts: 21
Remington 700 LH CDL Stock
I have a Remington 700 CDL stock, left handed in excellent condition, for sale. There is one small blemish on the fore end, see pictures for more detail. I am looking to get $150 shipped anywhere CONUS. Will consider trades for Tikka parts.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington 700 LH CDL Stock-img_0987.jpg   Remington 700 LH CDL Stock-img_0988.jpg  

Remington 700 LH CDL Stock-img_0989.jpg  
