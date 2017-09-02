Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-09-2017, 02:39 PM
Cornbinder57
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Northeast Oregon
Posts: 67
Remington 700 LA HS Precision stock and Gen 1 DBM
I have a take off HS Precision stock for R.E.M. LA. As well as a HS Precision Gen 1 DBM and magazine. Magazine has internal length of 3.70"
Stock $250 shipped to your door
Bottom metal and magezine $200 to your door
Combo $400 to your door.
