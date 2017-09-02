Remington 700 LA HS Precision stock and Gen 1 DBM I have a take off HS Precision stock for R.E.M. LA. As well as a HS Precision Gen 1 DBM and magazine. Magazine has internal length of 3.70"



Stock $250 shipped to your door

Bottom metal and magezine $200 to your door

Combo $400 to your door. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







