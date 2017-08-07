Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-08-2017, 09:07 PM
LoudAndClear
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 3
Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
Have a remington 700 Heavy 308 barrel in 308 win. It came off of a AAC model. It's 20" and already threaded with a thread protector.
#
2
07-08-2017, 09:27 PM
Tom264
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Southern, Indiana
Posts: 140
Re: Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
Price?
#
3
07-08-2017, 09:35 PM
LoudAndClear
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 3
Re: Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
open to offers including trades for gun related stuff.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS New PTG 6.5x284 Reamer
|
Defiance Deviant Ultralight, LA, Mag Bolt Face
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:51 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC