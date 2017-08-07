Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
Unread 07-08-2017, 09:07 PM
Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
Have a remington 700 Heavy 308 barrel in 308 win. It came off of a AAC model. It's 20" and already threaded with a thread protector.
Unread 07-08-2017, 09:27 PM
Re: Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
Price?
Unread 07-08-2017, 09:35 PM
Re: Remington 700 heavy 308 threaded barrel
open to offers including trades for gun related stuff.
