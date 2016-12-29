Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Remington 700 CDL stock
12-29-2016, 12:29 PM
RdRdrFan
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 67
Remington 700 CDL stock
I have a take off stock from a Remington 700 CDL long action.
PM me your number or email for pics.
$200
