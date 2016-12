Remington 700 28nosler barrel I'm asking $75 shipped.







I had an older 7mag barrel sitting in the garage and rechambered it to 28nosler, the barrel is 24" factory 1-9.25" twist, recrowned the muzzle, barrel is setup for a factory rem recoil lug. Round count is probably around 500 before rechambering to 28nos. My reamer completely cleaned up the chamber and the throat. This would be a great way to get into a 28nosler for cheap.