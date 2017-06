remage criterion 6.5 creedmoor barrel I have a like new 6.5 creedmoor barrel for sale.its a criterion remage 28" bull contour stainless match barrel.has exactly 122 rds thru it.loves the nosler 140 rdf with rl17.shot bugholes at 200 yrds.i have decided to part this build out to fund another project.no dissapointments with this barrel,its a hammer and isnt even broke in yet.275.00 shipped with a set of hornady dies