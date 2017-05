Remage 6.5x47 Lapua barrel I have a Criteion 26 inch Remage barrel varmint contour chambered in 6.5x47Lpaua 1&8 twist the barrel has 1,169 rounds through it.Barrel shot great with 140 nosler custom comps and h 4350. Decided to build a 6.5 saum so this ones to go. Looking to get 190.00 for barrel and remage barrel nut. Will take payment vis USPS money order or PayPal as a gift Lisited on multiple sites