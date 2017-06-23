Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-23-2017, 02:27 PM
Cheap870
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Ohio
Posts: 98
Rem. take off triggers
Selling 2 Remington x mark triggers. $60 shipped
One is a pro and other is standard
06-23-2017, 06:02 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,938
Re: Rem. take off triggers
Tag
