Rem Take off 223 5R SS 20" Factory take off Remington 20" 5-R tactical rifling 1 in 9 twist. 20". 1/2-28 Threaded muzzle. Chambered in 223rem. Can come with Lantac Dragon 556 muzzle break. Comes with factory recoil lug. It came off of a Remington sku 5507. I am not the original owner. The barrel does not appear to be heavily used at all.



150 shipped

200 shipped with MB Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger