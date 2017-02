REM 700 SA stock NICE FIGURE



I opened up the BC to roughly 1 inch. I'm asking $125 shipped on this stock.

















I picked this rem 700 SA stock with MC cheek rest for a REM 700 SML build that I abandoned. The smith I paid to install the laminate tip/cap didn't install tip 100%. Pic below showing the piece that got glued. He also fit the decelerator on.I opened up the BC to roughly 1 inch. I'm asking $125 shipped on this stock.