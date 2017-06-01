Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal
01-06-2017, 11:43 PM
highcountry2013
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 41
Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal
Rem 700 bottom metal, spring, and follower. $85tyd paypal gift or add 3%
01-07-2017, 12:00 AM
newmexkid
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Mechanicsville, VA
Posts: 562
Re: Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal
If this is for a .223 I will take it.
01-07-2017, 12:06 AM
highcountry2013
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 41
Re: Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal
Sorry guess I should of posted that. This was taken off 243.
