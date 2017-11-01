     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Rem 700 SA BDL Sendero Stock - SOLD
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Rem 700 SA BDL Sendero Stock - SOLD
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 01:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: SC
Posts: 191
Rem 700 SA BDL Sendero Stock - SOLD
I bought this from another and just do not have a need for it. This is an original take off Remington Sendero stock for the 700 short action BDL, manufactured by HS Precision. It is black with grey spider web and like new with no scratches or rubs on the stock. It has the small, sporter-type pistol grip with no palm-swell. HS Precision catalogs this model as the PSV-002.

Weight is approximately 2.25 lbs, Overall length - 31.25", Forend length - 10.35"
Forend width at recoil lug - 2.25", Forend width at tip of stock - 1.96", Pistol grip width - 1.62" (widest point)

Barrel channel at the recoil lug - 1.31", at the taper start - 1.10", muzzle - 0.97"
Remington factory varmint (#007) barrel dimensions are 1.2" - 0.94" - 0.83" respectively, so at 10-15 thousandths over, the channel dimensions are appropriate.

Asking $250 + USPS Priority Mail Insured shipping $24.40 to continental US, Alaska, & Hawaii. Prefer PayPal gifted funds or USPS money order - any other money order could take additional time to clear (Don't blame me, blame the US banking system.)

I accept returns with the following caveats:

a. You notify me within 3 days of receipt that you want to return the stock.
b. You return the stock in my original shipping box, USPS Priority Mail Insured for $250 value. Any other method shipping will be refused.
c. The stock has not been altered, scratched, marred, or otherwise altered in any way.
d. I will refund your original payment upon receipt of the returned stock, minus my original shipping cost.

Listed on other sites, so subject to prior sale. First "I'll take it" followed by a PM is first served.

I apologize for the formal, 'legal-eez' language but I got burned last year so just covering my six.

Thanks,
P-Man
Attached Images
     
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 05:23 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2010
    Location: SC
    Posts: 191
    Re: Rem 700 SA BDL Sendero Stock - SOLD
    SPF
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Bartlein SS .284 3B barrel for sale. | Rem Model 7 XLR Element Chassis with Tactical Buttstock for sale »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC