Rem 700 SA BDL Sendero Stock - SOLD I bought this from another and just do not have a need for it. This is an original take off Remington Sendero stock for the 700 short action BDL, manufactured by HS Precision. It is black with grey spider web and like new with no scratches or rubs on the stock. It has the small, sporter-type pistol grip with no palm-swell. HS Precision catalogs this model as the PSV-002.



Weight is approximately 2.25 lbs, Overall length - 31.25", Forend length - 10.35"

Forend width at recoil lug - 2.25", Forend width at tip of stock - 1.96", Pistol grip width - 1.62" (widest point)



Barrel channel at the recoil lug - 1.31", at the taper start - 1.10", muzzle - 0.97"

Remington factory varmint (#007) barrel dimensions are 1.2" - 0.94" - 0.83" respectively, so at 10-15 thousandths over, the channel dimensions are appropriate.



Asking $250 + USPS Priority Mail Insured shipping $24.40 to continental US, Alaska, & Hawaii. Prefer PayPal gifted funds or USPS money order - any other money order could take additional time to clear (Don't blame me, blame the US banking system.)



I accept returns with the following caveats:



a. You notify me within 3 days of receipt that you want to return the stock.

b. You return the stock in my original shipping box, USPS Priority Mail Insured for $250 value. Any other method shipping will be refused.

c. The stock has not been altered, scratched, marred, or otherwise altered in any way.

d. I will refund your original payment upon receipt of the returned stock, minus my original shipping cost.



Listed on other sites, so subject to prior sale. First "I'll take it" followed by a PM is first served.



I apologize for the formal, 'legal-eez' language but I got burned last year so just covering my six.



Thanks,

