Rem 700- MCM A5, Remage barrels, BM's, scope mounts

MCM A5 ADJ
700 LA
BDL bottom inlet
Dark Gelcoat finish
Sendero barrel channel
NEW w/o pillars or bedding
13.5-15.5 LOP spacer system and clamp bar cheek
$825 shipped

NEW CBI 308 Win Remage
22" Varmint contour
10T 5/8x24 muzzle
SS never fired
$250 shipped

Unmarked (used and shortened and rechambered) CBI 260 Rem Remage
20" Bull contour
8T 5/8x24 muzzle
SS round count unknown
$180 shipped

Sunnyhill Steel BM SA
Standard BDL drop in
$160 shipped

BDL take off BM SA
Spring/Follower and box mag
223 Rem size NO action bolts
$90 shipped

3 Leupold STD 2 piece base
$15. ea shipped

Nightforce Unimount SA
20 MOA 30mm .885 LOW
$150 shipped


Clint Halliburton
