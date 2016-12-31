Rem 700- MCM A5, Remage barrels, BM's, scope mounts

700 LA

BDL bottom inlet

Dark Gelcoat finish

Sendero barrel channel

NEW w/o pillars or bedding

13.5-15.5 LOP spacer system and clamp bar cheek

$825 shipped



NEW CBI 308 Win Remage

22" Varmint contour

10T 5/8x24 muzzle

SS never fired

$250 shipped



Unmarked (used and shortened and rechambered) CBI 260 Rem Remage

20" Bull contour

8T 5/8x24 muzzle

SS round count unknown

$180 shipped



Sunnyhill Steel BM SA

Standard BDL drop in

$160 shipped



BDL take off BM SA

Spring/Follower and box mag

223 Rem size NO action bolts

$90 shipped



3 Leupold STD 2 piece base

$15. ea shipped



Nightforce Unimount SA

20 MOA 30mm .885 LOW

$150 shipped





Clint Halliburton