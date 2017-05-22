Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rem 700 LA magnum bottom metal
Rem 700 LA magnum bottom metal
05-22-2017, 12:09 AM
howlemup
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 21
Rem 700 LA magnum bottom metal
I have a excellent condition Rem 700 bdl la magnum bottom metal assembly with box, spring and follower. $120 shipped and insured.
