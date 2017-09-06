Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Rem 700 BDL Short Action Bottom Metal
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

The thread is closed

Rem 700 BDL Short Action Bottom Metal
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-09-2017, 04:06 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 585
Rem 700 BDL Short Action Bottom Metal
I have two of these with box, spring and follower. One is black and the other is silver. Screws will come with the black. I will sell for $130.00 shipped for each.
Thanks
Rusty

  #2  
Unread 06-09-2017, 04:10 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 585
Re: Rem 700 BDL Short Action Bottom Metal
Found one
The thread is closed

Bookmarks


« NEW TC Encore or Omega 209 Breech Plug / For Sale | WTB Custom Short Action w/ Magnum Bolt Face »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:40 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC