Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Rem 700 barrel for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Rem 700 barrel for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-09-2017, 02:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: montana
Posts: 38
Rem 700 barrel for sale
I have a new 243 cdl take off barrel for sale. Never fired.
Satin blued not the gravel blasted black finish.
Asking $100 shipped.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Choate Ultimate Varminter Rem 700 LA Stock | McMillan Rem Hunter stock FS - Sendero LA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC