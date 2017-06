reamers Looking to sell a few reamers that I've collected. All are floating pilot but don't have the pilot included. Prices include shipping in the US



1. PTG 7mm WSM .313" neck, .233" freebore w/ go and nogo gauges $125 SPF

2. PTG 44-74R $60

3. PTG 444 marlin $60

4. PTG 44 muzzle brake reamer $40

5. PTG .430" throater $40

6. NEW JGS 6mm wsm .269" neck $175



Listed on multiple forums and subject to prior sale. Willing to trade for a 7mm SAUM reamer or FL bushing die. Will consider offers.