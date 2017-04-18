Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rainier Arms 6.5 Creedmoor Barrel
Unread 04-18-2017, 12:58 PM
Rainier Arms 6.5 Creedmoor Barrel
I have a 22in Rainier arms barrel in 6.5 I need to sell. The barrel has around 135 rounds through it and shot sub MOA with factory ammo, 140 AMAX. Reason for selling is I purchased the 26inch barrel for the extra velocity and this one is no longer needed. I had the barrel cerakoted black. Gas block diameter is .936 and i believe I have a spare gas block I can throw in. Barrel is threaded 5/8x24. Furthest I shot with the 22in barrel was 980 yds and once I got it on target hits were easy. Best load was shot with 140 ELD, reloader 17, norma brass, and cci benchrest primers. Gun would shoot consistently between 1/2-3/4 inch with that load. I purchased the barrel roughly 2 years ago and it layed on my workbench for over a year before I assembled the rifle. I have a couple pics on my phone, shoot me an email and I'll send them to you.

Price is $425 shipped
