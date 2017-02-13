Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Question for Savage Axis owners
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Question for Savage Axis owners
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 12:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Midwest
Posts: 239
Question for Savage Axis owners
Seeing as there aren't many aftermarket stock options, zero of which are bedded synthetic, I have one simple question: if Choate were to make a fully aluminum bedded, synthetic stock in one of their shapes, and it sold for their typical $270, would you buy one? The way I look at it, you can spend $200 to get a Boyd's, add pillars, and bed it, or you can spend $400 for the MDT LSS chassis (plus another $150-$300 on furniture). I'd happily spend $270 for a drop-in bedded option. What do you think?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Piloted Counter bore | Greyboe a5 stock 700 sa bdl »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:46 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC