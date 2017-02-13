Question for Savage Axis owners Seeing as there aren't many aftermarket stock options, zero of which are bedded synthetic, I have one simple question: if Choate were to make a fully aluminum bedded, synthetic stock in one of their shapes, and it sold for their typical $270, would you buy one? The way I look at it, you can spend $200 to get a Boyd's, add pillars, and bed it, or you can spend $400 for the MDT LSS chassis (plus another $150-$300 on furniture). I'd happily spend $270 for a drop-in bedded option. What do you think?