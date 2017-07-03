Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ptg rem. 700 oberndorf extended box bottom metal
03-07-2017, 12:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 149
Ptg rem. 700 oberndorf extended box bottom metal
I have a ptg rem. 700 s/a oberndorf extended box bdl bottom metal aluminum black with wyatts extended standard box, lenghth is 2.999, no spring or follower.
Was going to do a build but decided not to.

120.00 shipped

pm cell # for pics

Thanks
