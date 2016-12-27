Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
PTG Rem 700 LA Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well
PTG Rem 700 LA Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well
12-27-2016, 07:12 PM
JumpinMule
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Powell, WY
Posts: 50
PTG Rem 700 LA Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well
Brand new PTG Remington 700 (LA) Oberndorf BDL with Extended Well (3.825 in). Comes with follower and wyatts mbe-3 ultra mag box 3.825. Bottom metal is cerakoted dark grey. $185 shipped let me know if you have any questions. Thanks
