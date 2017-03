PTG Rem 700 LA mag bolt I have a lightly used PTG spiral fluted LA bolt with mag bolt face for a Rem 700. It is complete with firing pin assembly and m16 style extractor installed. Has swept back handle. Will require a bolt knob. This bolt is slightly over-sized and will require some gunsmithing for installation. $250 shipped to your door. Please PM me with any questions. I can text or email pictures upon request.