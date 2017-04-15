Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
PTG Rem 700 BDL Bottom metal LA SS
PTG Rem 700 BDL Bottom metal LA SS
04-15-2017, 09:23 PM
pburton
PTG Rem 700 BDL Bottom metal LA SS
This is a brand new BDL style Stainless Steel PTG bottom metal for LA Rem 700 action. No box mag, spring or follower. $185 shipped to your door. PM with any questions.
