Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page PTG Oberndorf BDL 700 LA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

PTG Oberndorf BDL 700 LA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 09:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Powell, WY
Posts: 66
PTG Oberndorf BDL 700 LA
PTG Oberndorf BDL aluminum bottom metal 700 LA and a wyatts cfe-12 extended box with spring and follower. Everything is barely used. $140 shipped Let me know if you have questions. Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
PTG Oberndorf BDL 700 LA-img_0479.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Krieger Lightweight 6.5mm Barrel | For sale New Rem 700 223 barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC