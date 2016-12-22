     close
PT&G disapointing
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 12:14 PM
PT&G disapointing
Once again I called Pacific Tool & Gauge and was treated by the lady answering the phone like I was very much bothering her. I was asking about their Rem. 700 tactical bottom metal. I couldn't tell by the picture on their website what type of latch mechanism was on the part. I was told to hold on and when she got back on she said it was standard. I asked if she could explain standard and she was very bothered and rude.
I told her that seemed to be the problem around there. That nobody answering a phone knows what the hell their talking about and when asked they get pissed. This is not my first experience like this. Dave Kiff is a good guy that I have been pleased to give business to. But things have changed.
I'll use a sunny hill or Williams like I have in the past.
    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 12:26 PM
    Re: PT&G disapointing
    Welcome to the crowd buddy!

    Tony.
      #3  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 03:10 PM
    Re: PT&G disapointing
    I ordered the same part from them. Same responses. Quoted 4-8 weeks. Took 4 months. Numerous phone calls and emails with poor customer service. I didn't care about the wait, it was just the BS responses they provided. I will not order from them again.
