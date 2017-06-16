Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
06-16-2017, 10:11 PM
Dallboy04
PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
I have a new PT&G detachable bottom metal and 7 round 300 wsm bottom metal. This is for a Winchester or FN with single piece bottom Metal. Never used or installed. $150 shipped
06-16-2017, 10:20 PM
omega1
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Can you tell me the measurement between action screw holes? I found out the hard way that there are different sizes for Winchester short actions. Thanks
06-16-2017, 10:26 PM
Dallboy04
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Doing my best to measure it, it's about 7.07" from center to center.
06-16-2017, 10:57 PM
omega1
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
I enlarged the photo and see it has the squared nose profile and regrettably I cannot use it. I would be interested in the mag if you are willing to split them up.
06-16-2017, 10:58 PM
Dallboy04
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Sure. I can split up the Magazine. PM me.
