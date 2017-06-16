Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Rexburg, Id
Posts: 36
PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
I have a new PT&G detachable bottom metal and 7 round 300 wsm bottom metal. This is for a Winchester or FN with single piece bottom Metal. Never used or installed. $150 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal-img_20170616_210110638.jpg   PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal-img_20170616_210126229.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Colorado
Posts: 85
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Can you tell me the measurement between action screw holes? I found out the hard way that there are different sizes for Winchester short actions. Thanks
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Rexburg, Id
Posts: 36
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Doing my best to measure it, it's about 7.07" from center to center.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:57 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Colorado
Posts: 85
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
I enlarged the photo and see it has the squared nose profile and regrettably I cannot use it. I would be interested in the mag if you are willing to split them up.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Rexburg, Id
Posts: 36
Re: PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal
Sure. I can split up the Magazine. PM me.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Night force 20 Moa R.E.M. 700 short action | McMillan mountain rifle stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC