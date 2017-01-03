Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Proof Research Sendeo Lite .308 1:10 26"
Unread 03-01-2017, 10:05 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Powell, WY
Posts: 60
Proof Research Sendeo Lite .308 1:10 26"
I have a brand new proof research sendero lite blank. Its 30 cal with 1:10 twist and a 26" finish length. $750 shipped. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks
Unread 03-01-2017, 10:47 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Maryland
Posts: 1,029
Re: Proof Research Sendeo Lite .308 1:10 26"
Heck of a good price here boys!
