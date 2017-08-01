Proof Research Carbon .308, 1:9.4" twist, 24" Bull Brand new, never cut on at all.



Specs: .30 cal bore, 1:9.4" twist, finish at 24", bull profile.



This one is perfect for a .300 Norma build!









Price is $725 shipped. I have extensive selling feedback on AR15.com that I can provide if necessary since I'm a newb on LRH.