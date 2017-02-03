Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom
Unread 03-02-2017, 08:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 251
Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom
Proof Research - SS Barrel
Heavy Sporter Contour
.650" @ 26"
26" finish
1:9 twist for heavy bullets
Six flutes by Kampfeld Customs
$500 shipped to lower 48
Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom-img_1956.jpg   Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom-img_1958.jpg  

Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom-img_1960.jpg   Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom-img_1961.jpg  

Unread 03-02-2017, 08:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 251
Re: Proof Reaearch Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted
Trades considered.

Mostly looking for a Varmint rifle. Something in 17hmr. I'd really like a Ruger 77/17, or similar, preferably with laminate or synthetic stock. I have cash to make up difference, if needed.

22-250, 204, 223's, one of the center fire 17's, etc. considered. Looking for a gun I can shoot, not interested in something with the words "rare" or a "collector" in its description.

Higher power scope: Leupold, vortex, etc. with a good reticle for vermin. Target turrets a must.
Proof Research Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted by Kampfeld Custom-img_1962.jpg  
Last edited by martinakl; 03-02-2017 at 10:09 PM.
Unread 03-02-2017, 10:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 322
Re: Proof Reaearch Barrel, 30 cal, 1:9 twist, Spiral Fluted
Carl's work sure is sweet......GLWS.
