Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Proof Carbon Barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Proof Carbon Barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-15-2017, 08:13 AM
ShortMag3
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 295
Proof Carbon Barrel
I have a new Proof Carbon, 30 caliber sendero light contour barrel for sale.
Made to finish at 26" and 1-10 twist.
$725 shipped
If interested email me at
rmpammo@gmail.com
ShortMag3
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For Sale: Manner MCS-TA Long Action
|
For Sale: Manners EH-5 Short Action
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:55 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC