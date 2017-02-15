Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Proof Carbon Barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Proof Carbon Barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-15-2017, 08:13 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 295
Proof Carbon Barrel
I have a new Proof Carbon, 30 caliber sendero light contour barrel for sale.
Made to finish at 26" and 1-10 twist.
$725 shipped

If interested email me at rmpammo@gmail.com

ShortMag3
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« For Sale: Manner MCS-TA Long Action | For Sale: Manners EH-5 Short Action »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:55 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC