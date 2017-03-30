Precision 5.56 NATO upper including optic

-Seekins Precision Flat Bottom Keymod rail

-match bolt, matched to barrel extension

-Full auto BCG, staked gas key, magnetic particle inspected

-20" match grade white oak barrel with three-prong type flash suppressor

-Phase V ambi charging handle

-Vortex Viper PST 2.5-10 mil/mil illuminated with the EBR-1 in Burris Xtreme Tactical 6 screw rings. There is very slight finish wear on the rail from mounting accessories and riding in my truck, other than that, it is pretty much brand new with less than 200 rounds through it.



$1350



OR



Would be interested in a trade, with cash on my end if needed, for high quality optic for my .308 long gun. Looking for FFP ideally, with an advanced reticle capable of accurate optical ranging (Mil-R, H-59, etc.) Mil/Mil, or MOA/MOA, illumination and zero stop would be ideal. I can do up to about $600 of additional cash.



Thanks for looking.



