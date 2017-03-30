Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Precision 5.56 NATO upper including optic
Unread 03-30-2017, 08:47 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Fayetteville NC
Posts: 26
Precision 5.56 NATO upper including optic
Suarez International MK 12 DMR upper w/Vortext Viper PST 2.5-10
-Seekins Precision Flat Bottom Keymod rail
-match bolt, matched to barrel extension
-Full auto BCG, staked gas key, magnetic particle inspected
-20" match grade white oak barrel with three-prong type flash suppressor
-Phase V ambi charging handle
-Vortex Viper PST 2.5-10 mil/mil illuminated with the EBR-1 in Burris Xtreme Tactical 6 screw rings. There is very slight finish wear on the rail from mounting accessories and riding in my truck, other than that, it is pretty much brand new with less than 200 rounds through it.

$1350

OR

Would be interested in a trade, with cash on my end if needed, for high quality optic for my .308 long gun. Looking for FFP ideally, with an advanced reticle capable of accurate optical ranging (Mil-R, H-59, etc.) Mil/Mil, or MOA/MOA, illumination and zero stop would be ideal. I can do up to about $600 of additional cash.

Thanks for looking.

[IMG][/IMG]
Last edited by theborg; 03-30-2017 at 09:25 PM.
