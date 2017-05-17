Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
#
1
05-17-2017, 10:50 AM
songdogslayer
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 236
Post 2014 AI chassis in tan rem s/a
Has a few scuffs ect but overall in good condition will come with on 5 round mag $1200 shipped
