07-12-2017, 09:56 AM
What I can do is grind about a half inch of pilot in a 1/2 inch drill bit so it fallows the hole in a Remington 700 stock. A lot of guys use 5/8 drills with pilots that sell for about 60.00 or so. But I did not want to weaken the stock that much. I can grind them for Winchester or howa also. Or what size you tell me you want the pilot..can do them in 9/16 or 5/8 also. The 1/2 inch I've found for now is a 1/2 shank. But I am looking for reduced size bits. I can sell a 1/2 inch with a 1/2 shank for $25.00 shipped. I can go off Remington hole diameter or you can give me a pilot size. Can make pillars to go with them also for an extra fee. Again I'm testing the waters here to see what people want. I can cut the pillar to match a Remington construe or flat. Savage front also. Rear is a little tricky. The picture hopefully will show enough.. Pm me for more info.Piloted drill bits-image.jpg
