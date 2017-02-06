Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Picatinny Rail with built-in level
Unread 06-02-2017, 08:56 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Long Valley, NJ
Posts: 6
Picatinny Rail with built-in level
This is a Remington Long action Picatinny Rail with built-in level for 0 MOA.
Cost $100 will sell for $55 includes shipping. If interested contact Vince at 973975-5078.
