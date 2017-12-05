PAC NOR 6MM AI Barrel 6mm Ackley Improved

PAC NOR super match grade SS barrel

1:14 twist 6 heavy flutes muzzle break

Sendero Contour

over 130 pieces of fire formed brass

The barrel is in excellent shape maybe around 350 rounds through the barrel. The barrel was done by Brad Stair of Performance Guns. He is now working for Cross Canyon arms. I had the barrel removed for a different project. The barrel is very accurate ragged hole at 100 yards. I do have reloading information for my barrel.

I can Text Photo

$325

Thanks, Shawn

719-494-3128