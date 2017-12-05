Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



PAC NOR 6MM AI Barrel
05-12-2017
PAC NOR 6MM AI Barrel
6mm Ackley Improved
PAC NOR super match grade SS barrel
1:14 twist 6 heavy flutes muzzle break
Sendero Contour
over 130 pieces of fire formed brass
The barrel is in excellent shape maybe around 350 rounds through the barrel. The barrel was done by Brad Stair of Performance Guns. He is now working for Cross Canyon arms. I had the barrel removed for a different project. The barrel is very accurate ragged hole at 100 yards. I do have reloading information for my barrel.
I can Text Photo
$325
Thanks, Shawn
719-494-3128
