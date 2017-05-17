Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
one last try
05-17-2017, 08:33 PM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,589
one last try
choate tactical for left hand 700 long action painted in woodland cammo with kydex cheekpiece,cdi tactical bottom metal and one 300wm a.i mag.bipod not included.275.00 shipped in lower 48
