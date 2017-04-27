New unfired Remington 700 stainless 300RUM barrel for sale or trade *Note- rifle was probably test fired at factory



I sent my rifle in to Remington because the action base screws were not straight. They sent me a new barreled action as the fix. I am using the action for a 26 nosler build, so I am looking to sale the barrel. I would possibly trade it, if you have something let me know. Note : Brand new trigger for sale also. They replaced my tuned trigger with a brand new one due to the recall! Not sure what they are worth, so make me an offer if interested.



Thanks