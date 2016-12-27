     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page New take s/a rem 700 bottom metal
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

New take s/a rem 700 bottom metal
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-27-2016, 04:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 218
New take s/a rem 700 bottom metal
Will come with bottom metal and follower NO screws $57 shipped

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS:Remington RH LA Sendero Old Style Stock | WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action. »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:57 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC