NEW take off SA bottom metal and hogue stock
Unread 03-09-2017, 06:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 291
NEW take off SA bottom metal and hogue stock
Hogue pillar bedded chilli green stock and black short action bottom metal.

Bottom metal is complete with mag box, spring and follower. NO action screws.

$150 shipped, paypal gift OBO
