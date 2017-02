new"take off" m-70 LA extreme weather stock









This is a new "take off" stock , it is off of a Win model -70 Extreme Weather in 3006 that I just purchased a couple weeks ago. Blackw/grey spiderweb , stainless sling studs and aluminum bedding block , Very nice stock, very stiff and weighs 31.1oz . I am asking $225 shipped OBO . Last edited by Kooz7; 02-09-2017 at 12:53 PM .