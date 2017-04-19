Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New take off Hogue s/a rem 700 stock and bottom metal
Unread 04-19-2017, 02:54 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 233
New take off Hogue s/a rem 700 stock and bottom metal
Bottom metal $67 shipped
Stock $50 shipped
Both for $100 shipped


Unread 04-19-2017, 03:03 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Rapid City
Posts: 619
Re: New take off Hogue s/a rem 700 stock and bottom metal
I'll buy both for $100
Unread 04-19-2017, 04:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: SW GA
Posts: 75
Re: New take off Hogue s/a rem 700 stock and bottom metal
if that falls through I would take it for that as well. It is sporter contour isn't it?
