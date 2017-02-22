Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-22-2017, 09:48 AM
7wsm
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 17
New Savage prefit 7SAUM
CBI 7saum, varmint contour, .090 freebore, 26" small shank, 1:9 twist, 5/8-24 threaded muzzle, smith work done by Apache Gun Works
new never fired
$300 shipped. Check, MO,
PayPal gift
or +3%
