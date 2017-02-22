Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page New Savage prefit 7SAUM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

New Savage prefit 7SAUM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 09:48 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 17
New Savage prefit 7SAUM
CBI 7saum, varmint contour, .090 freebore, 26" small shank, 1:9 twist, 5/8-24 threaded muzzle, smith work done by Apache Gun Works
new never fired
$300 shipped. Check, MO, PayPal gift or +3%
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New Savage prefit 7SAUM-saum.jpg   New Savage prefit 7SAUM-saum1.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC