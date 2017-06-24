Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New savage action 223 bolt face new.
Unread 06-24-2017, 05:47 PM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 296
New savage action 223 bolt face new.
New. Matte finish. 4.4 top release. Tactical handle. Jeweled bolt

223 bolt face

$325
