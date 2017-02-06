Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-02-2017, 11:27 PM
andrewsben
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Eastern Ky
Posts: 28
New Savage 308 24" Fluted threaded
Have a branch new take off 308 24" threaded and fluted barrel for sale. Asking $200 shipped and insured.
Images at:
http://imgur.com/a/ague9
Pretty new here but have good feedback on accurateshooter with same username if concerned.
Thanks
Ben
