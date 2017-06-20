Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New mcmillian
Unread 06-20-2017, 08:35 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,648
New mcmillian
Brand new just received Rem Sporter stock
Remington 700 long action BDL
Marble black and red sporter fill
Machined in aluminum pillar
Remington sendero inlet
1" decel pad
13.5 LOP
2 studs
$565.00 sticker price

Sell for 550 OBO SHIPPING INCLUDED.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New mcmillian-img_8821.jpg   New mcmillian-img_8822.jpg  

New mcmillian-img_8823.jpg   New mcmillian-image.jpg  

