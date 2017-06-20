Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
New mcmillian
New mcmillian
#
1
06-20-2017, 08:35 PM
marioq
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,648
New mcmillian
Brand new just received Rem Sporter stock
Remington 700 long action BDL
Marble black and red sporter fill
Machined in aluminum pillar
Remington sendero inlet
1" decel pad
13.5 LOP
2 studs
$565.00 sticker price
Sell for 550 OBO SHIPPING INCLUDED.
