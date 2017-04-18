Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-18-2017, 02:22 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,464
New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
I still have quite a few of these I need to get rid of. They are new take off actions with 308 bolt faces and RR serial number pre-fixes. 300.00 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
04-18-2017, 04:07 PM
Farmerbrown32
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 335
Re: New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
You take paypal? Trigger included?
#
3
04-18-2017, 04:08 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,464
Re: New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
No Paypal and it comes with a trigger.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
HS Precision LA/BDL/Magnum
|
WTB: Remington 700 .338 Lapua Parts
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:58 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC