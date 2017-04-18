Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-18-2017, 02:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,464
New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
I still have quite a few of these I need to get rid of. They are new take off actions with 308 bolt faces and RR serial number pre-fixes. 300.00 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00-rem700sa.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-18-2017, 04:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 335
Re: New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
You take paypal? Trigger included?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-18-2017, 04:08 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,464
Re: New matte Remington 700 SA 308BF actions for sale 300.00
No Paypal and it comes with a trigger.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« HS Precision LA/BDL/Magnum | WTB: Remington 700 .338 Lapua Parts »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC