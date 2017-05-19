Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New matte Remington 700 LA magnum BF actions for sale
New matte Remington 700 LA magnum BF actions for sale
05-19-2017, 07:19 PM
IdahoCTD
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Boise, ID
Posts: 1,480
New matte Remington 700 LA magnum BF actions for sale
I have a couple new matte finish Remington 700 LA magnum bolt face actions for sale. 350.00 plus shipping.
