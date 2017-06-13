Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
new inbox area 53 stripped lower high end part
new inbox area 53 stripped lower high end part
06-13-2017, 10:03 PM
1legmont
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 300
new inbox area 53 stripped lower high end part
new in box area 53 stripped lower. This is a heavy duty lower receiver. If you want to build a cheap gun this lower is not for you. this is a high quality, lower. $210 shipped
Cheers
