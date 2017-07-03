Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New h-s precision rem. 700 s/a mt. Rifle stock
Unread 03-07-2017, 12:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 149
New h-s precision rem. 700 s/a mt. Rifle stock
I have a new rem. 700 s/a hs precision mt. rifle stock model # pss045 it is black and has a factory sporter barrel chanel, inletted for factory bdl bottom metal.
I was going to do a build but decided not to do it.

300.00 shipped

pm cell # for pics

thanks
